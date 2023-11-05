The Child Brain Injury Trust introduced the “Be Seen Not Hurt” campaign in 2018 to highlight the importance of road safety.

With the Glo Week, where sights and buildings are illuminated in purple, yellow and blue, the annual campaign raises awareness, especially for children and young people.

During the dark autumn and winter months, the risk of road accidents increases, as visibility becomes an issue.

The charity encourages discussion with young people about safety and the importance of wearing bright colours or reflective gear when near rods, especially in the dark.

Mark Stephenson, leader of Tendring Council, hoped it would spark a valuable conversation for residents of all ages.

He said: “We are delighted to raise awareness of this campaign and the simple steps our residents can take to improve their safety in the district when out and about,” Councillor Stephenson said.

“As our daylight hours reduce, pedestrians and drivers must be more mindful of their surroundings and take greater care on the roads.”

In honour of Glo Week, the town hall will be illuminated between October 30 and November 3.