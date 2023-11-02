The firm, famous for its sausage rolls, has signed up to fill one unit at a new £10million retail park at the site of a former gas works in Old Road, next to the Waterglade Retail Park.

The opening of the development has been a long time in the making, with Tendring Council giving development and investment firm Hawkstone Vale the green light to start work in 2020.

Greggs has inched closer to opening its new bakery with the submission of proposals to install two fascia signs sporting its recognisable blue and orange branding at its new Clacton home.

Bakery giant - Greggs is among the businesses coming to a new%retail park in Clacton

It will be in good company, with Subway, Toolstation, and P1 Speedy Fit tyre centre also signing up for the development.

Andy Kirton, managing director of Hawkstone, previously said the development “nicely complements” existing businesses in Clacton, as well as creating about 100 jobs in the town.

The site used to house the town’s gas works, before they were demolished and the land sold by National Grid.

The gas holders and boiler room were demolished in 2013 as they were no longer needed, but some elements of gas infrastructure will be retained after the construction of the retail park.