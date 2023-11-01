POLICE officers were forced to intervene after fireworks caused havoc near Clacton Pier.
Essex Police said it was called to reports of a "firework-related incident" in Pier Gap, Clacton, just before 6pm on Monday.
An eyewitness told the Gazette they had seen a group of people set off fireworks towards a group of runners close to Clacton Pier about an hour later.
A spokesman for the police force confirmed: "A number of people were dispersed from the area under a public space protection order over the course of the evening."
