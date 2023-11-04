These Essex streets are thanking their lucky stars after winning the People's Postcode Lottery in October.
Prize-winning postcodes from October’s draws were announced daily from October 7.
Across the county, 16 postcodes were named among the winners.
For each ticket bought, a daily prize of £1,000 was awarded.
The winning postcodes were:
- CO11 1BA – Manningtree
- SS15 6GW – Laindon
- CM20 1AY – Harlow
- CM6 3DF – Felsted
- CM5 9LD – Ongar
- CM1 6XH – Chelmsford
- CO14 8RW – Walton
- SS2 4TH – Southend
- SS6 8SZ – Rayleigh
- CO9 3EU – Castle Hedingham
- CM8 1FU – Witham
- SS6 7RN – Rayleigh
- SS0 7LJ – Southend
- CO2 9EQ – Colchester
- CM22 6AN – Henham
- CO6 4FE – Great Horkesley
Every day 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive £1,000 per a ticket.
Playing the postcode lottery costs £10 per month, with 33 per cent of ticket money going to good causes.
For more information, visit postcodelottery.co.uk.
