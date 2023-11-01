Clacton and Frinton are set to be battered by Storm Ciarán on Thursday (November 2) with there being an amber weather warning in place for wind.
This is set to be in place between 6am and 5pm, whilst the rest of the county has a yellow weather warning in place for rain.
In terms of what to expect, the Met Office stated there could be flying debris, damage to buildings and power cuts.
They added: "There is potential for large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties".
Ahead of the amber weather warning for Storm Ciarán, here's what the hour-by-hour forecast will be for Clacton and Frinton during that period of time.
Clacton and Frinton hour-by-hour weather forecast for Storm Ciarán
The forecast here is specifically for when the amber weather warning is in place, between 6am and 5pm.
Clacton
Full Met Office page for Clacton can be seen here.
- 6am - 12C, thunder and wind gusts of 52mph
- 7am - 11C, heavy rain and wind gusts of 49mph
- 8am - 11C, heavy rain and wind gusts of 51mph
- 9am - 12C, light rain and wind gusts of 50mph
- 10am - 12C, light rain and wind gusts of 46mph
- 11am - 12C, light rain and wind gusts of 41mph
- 12pm - 12C, heavy rain and wind gusts of 40mph
- 1pm - 11C, heavy rain and wind gusts of 44mph
- 2pm - 11C, light rain and wind gusts of 42mph
- 3pm - 10C, light rain and wind gusts of 40mph
- 4pm - 10C, light rain and wind gusts of 41mph
- 5pm - 9C, overcast and wind gusts of 44mph
Frinton
Full Met Office page for Frinton can be seen here.
- 6am - 12C, thunder and wind gusts of 54mph
- 7am - 11C, heavy rain and wind gusts of 52mph
- 8am - 11C, heavy rain and wind gusts of 54mph
- 9am - 11C, heavy rain and wind gusts of 52mph
- 10am - 12C, heavy shower and wind gusts of 47mph
- 11am - 12C, light rain and wind gusts of 42mph
- 12pm - 11C, heavy rain and wind gusts of 39mph
- 1pm - 11C, heavy rain and wind gusts of 43mph
- 2pm - 10C, light rain and wind gusts of 42mph
- 3pm - 10C, light rain and wind gusts of 40mph
- 4pm - 10C, light rain and wind gusts of 41mph
- 5pm - 9C, overcast and wind gusts of 43mph
The Met Office added in a statement: "On Thursday morning very strong west to southwesterly winds will develop over parts of the far south and southeast of England where gusts are likely to reach 70-80 mph in some coastal areas and may exceed 85 mph in a few of the most exposed English Channel coastal spots."
