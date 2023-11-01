This is set to be in place between 6am and 5pm, whilst the rest of the county has a yellow weather warning in place for rain.

In terms of what to expect, the Met Office stated there could be flying debris, damage to buildings and power cuts.

They added: "There is potential for large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties".

Ahead of the amber weather warning for Storm Ciarán, here's what the hour-by-hour forecast will be for Clacton and Frinton during that period of time.

Clacton and Frinton hour-by-hour weather forecast for Storm Ciarán

The forecast here is specifically for when the amber weather warning is in place, between 6am and 5pm.

Clacton

6am - 12C, thunder and wind gusts of 52mph

7am - 11C, heavy rain and wind gusts of 49mph

8am - 11C, heavy rain and wind gusts of 51mph

9am - 12C, light rain and wind gusts of 50mph

10am - 12C, light rain and wind gusts of 46mph

11am - 12C, light rain and wind gusts of 41mph

12pm - 12C, heavy rain and wind gusts of 40mph

1pm - 11C, heavy rain and wind gusts of 44mph

2pm - 11C, light rain and wind gusts of 42mph

3pm - 10C, light rain and wind gusts of 40mph

4pm - 10C, light rain and wind gusts of 41mph

5pm - 9C, overcast and wind gusts of 44mph

Frinton

6am - 12C, thunder and wind gusts of 54mph

7am - 11C, heavy rain and wind gusts of 52mph

8am - 11C, heavy rain and wind gusts of 54mph

9am - 11C, heavy rain and wind gusts of 52mph

10am - 12C, heavy shower and wind gusts of 47mph

11am - 12C, light rain and wind gusts of 42mph

12pm - 11C, heavy rain and wind gusts of 39mph

1pm - 11C, heavy rain and wind gusts of 43mph

2pm - 10C, light rain and wind gusts of 42mph

3pm - 10C, light rain and wind gusts of 40mph

4pm - 10C, light rain and wind gusts of 41mph

5pm - 9C, overcast and wind gusts of 43mph

The Met Office added in a statement: "On Thursday morning very strong west to southwesterly winds will develop over parts of the far south and southeast of England where gusts are likely to reach 70-80 mph in some coastal areas and may exceed 85 mph in a few of the most exposed English Channel coastal spots."