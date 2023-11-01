A POPULAR land train ride which takes visitors to Colchester Zoo through the park will temporarily close later this month.
The attraction’s Lost Madagascar Train will be closed from November 13 to 24 while the route is upgraded.
The project will see workers install new drainage along the track and resurface the route.
A statement reads: “This improvement will provide customers a more comfortable and enjoyable journey as they ride the Lost Madagascar Express Road Train.”
There will be no access to the lemur walkthrough via foot during the works.
