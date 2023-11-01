Last week, the Gazette reported Tendring Council had received an application on behalf of Tesco to transform a former car showroom in Kirby Cross into a shop.

The supermarket giant has now confirmed its intentions and given a first indication as to when the new Tesco Express store in Frinton Road could open.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “We’re excited to confirm that a new Tesco Express store will open in Kirby Cross in the coming months.

“We will keep the local community updated with our plans as they progress and we look forward to serving them soon.”

Plans - Tesco has submitted its proposals to Tendring Council (Image: PA)

Gazette reader Annette Sibley said it would be “great to have a Tesco nearby”, while Alfie Potter said “more independent shops” would be his preference.

Planning documents reveal the new store, which will sit in place of a former Vernon Haddock Cars showroom, will offer 15 parking spaces for customers while creating 15 full-time jobs in the village.

One Stop, which is owned by Tesco but is run separately, already has a shop in Frinton Road.

The planning authority has not yet issued a decision on the proposals.