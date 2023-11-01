Damilola Akinkugbe, who worked as an agency nurse at the former Yew Trees Hospital in Kirby-le-Soken, was at the centre of a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) misconduct hearing over her involvement in an incident which saw a female patient “dragged by the arms across the floor” by a male support worker.

The NMC said it had “proved on the balance of probabilities” that Ms Akinkugbe had created an inaccurate statement which concealed the physical abuse suffered by the patient.

A report reveals the NMC’s fitness to practise committee had been provided with a copy of an incident report which “did not refer to any inappropriate behaviour or physical abuse” by the support worker.

Hospital - Yew Trees

CCTV footage reviewed by the panel confirmed Ms Akinkugbe was present and had “full sight” when the patient was dragged across the floor.

The NMC deemed her fitness to practise is “currently impaired” and made the nurse subject to a conditions of practice order for 12 months which limits her practice to a single employer where she must be supervised by another registered nurse.

Early admissions and previous good character were among the mitigating factors which prevented Ms Akinkugbe from being subjected to a more serious punishment.

Dishonest nurses 'acted as a team'





An earlier report confirmed another agency nurse involved in the case, Dora Margaret Pasirayi, had been suspended for six months after admitting providing an inaccurate account of events to hospital bosses relating to physical abuse.

The NMC said evidence suggested the two nurses “acted as a team” although Ms Pasirayi was the nurse in charge.

Cygnet Group, which ran the hospital which previously entered special measures, said it operates a “zero-tolerance policy on abuse”.

A spokesman added both nurses were suspended immediately before bosses notified the relevant authorities, including the NMC.

They continued: “It was through our established systems and processes that we identified these concerns and acted decisively in line with our clear commitment to safeguarding.

“We take allegations of wrongdoing extremely seriously and the care of our patients will always remain our top priority."