A one-off workshop for adults teaches how to make the most of the festive season amid the cost of living crisis.
Adult Community Learning and Community Voluntary Services Tendring have organised a workshop to support everyone with the upcoming season and purchases during that time.
The workshop “Christmas on a budget” will include ways to learn how to fund the best price, how to budget money in time for Christmas and money-saving tips.
The two-hour long workshop is free of charge and attendees will also receive a £10 shopping voucher for a course at the learning centre.
The workshop will take place on November 6, at 9.30 am in Rosemary Road, Clacton.
