Adult Community Learning and Community Voluntary Services Tendring have organised a workshop to support everyone with the upcoming season and purchases during that time.

The workshop “Christmas on a budget” will include ways to learn how to fund the best price, how to budget money in time for Christmas and money-saving tips.

The two-hour long workshop is free of charge and attendees will also receive a £10 shopping voucher for a course at the learning centre.

The workshop will take place on November 6, at 9.30 am in Rosemary Road, Clacton.