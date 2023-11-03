A one-off workshop for adults teaches how to make the most of the festive season amid the cost of living crisis. 

Adult Community Learning and Community Voluntary Services Tendring have organised a workshop to support everyone with the upcoming season and purchases during that time. 

The workshop “Christmas on a budget” will include ways to learn how to fund the best price, how to budget money in time for Christmas and money-saving tips. 

The two-hour long workshop is free of charge and attendees will also receive a £10 shopping voucher for a course at the learning centre. 

The workshop will take place on November 6, at 9.30 am in Rosemary Road, Clacton. 