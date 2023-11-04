The Frinton Probus Club has celebrated one of its member’s milestones with a special ceremony.

Stan Revill, one of the longest-serving members of the club and president in 1991, has reached the grand age of 100.

Mr Revill has always been a huge supporter of the club and his family organised a party on October 28 for him, inviting some of the club’s members.

He was delighted to have received a card of congratulations from the King and Queen, which his grandson read out.

The Frinton Probus Club was founded in January 1980, when 25 retired men unanimously agreed to start a local club after an invitation by the Rotary Club.

The club managed to recruit a total of 40 members almost immediately and was supported by volunteers.

Before using Frinton Golf Club as a meeting facility, the club met at Masonic Hall in Central Avenue, before moving to Kirby Cross, where it stayed for over 20 years.

The original membership limit was extended from 40, as the club gained in popularity and now has 75 members.