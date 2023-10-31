Two Met Office weather warnings are in place in the county, with the first yellow warning of wind in place across all of Essex from 9pm tomorrow until 11.59pm on Thursday as Storm Ciaran threatens to batter parts of the country.

The second warning for wind has now been upgraded to amber - which is in place from 6am until 8pm on Thursday.

This upgraded warning covers parts of the Essex coast including Shoebury, Great Wakering, Frinton and Clacton.

With this new warning, forecasters predict very strong winds associated with Storm Ciaran may disrupt travel, utilities, and cause some structural damage.

#StormCiarán has been named and is forecast to bring very strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the UK on Wednesday night and into Thursday



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/wC1NxowSoW — Met Office (@metoffice) October 29, 2023

What to expect while the amber warning is in place

The Met Office warns flying debris could result in a danger to life and damage to buildings and homes is possible - with roofs blown off and power lines and trees brought down.

Roads, bridges and railway lines may close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights, forecasters say.

Power cuts could also occur and affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage, and there is potential for large waves and beach material being thrown onto seafronts, coastal roads and properties.

What to expect from Storm Ciaran

Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said Storm Ciaran was “likely to be a notch down” in intensity from Storm Babet, but flooding could still occur because the ground is “so laden with water” and river levels “are at their highest”.

The meteorologist told Sky News the key features of Storm Ciaran would be “wind damage” and a “lot of rain”, adding the rain would “slowly move northward”.

Ms Nasir said the storm would impact southern areas of the UK on Wednesday evening as it approaches, as well as on Thursday morning during rush hour, before it tracks northwards.

“We could see some coastal flooding because the winds will be so strong, particularly initially across more southern areas,” she added.

“It’s not a fast-moving system, so it’s going to be with us for at least two-and-a-half, if not three, days and most places will be impacted in some shape or form by this storm.”