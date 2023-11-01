Police discovered pictures of a child aged two or three being sexually abused when they seized Reece Neil’s phone and SD card in Clacton.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard videos of children and an alive animal being raped were also found on the Alcatel device in December last year.

Philippa Page, prosecuting, said the depraved content was “extreme” in nature and depicted “very, very young children”.

Disturbing haul - police found indecent images of children on Reece Neil's mobile phone

A total of 29 Category A indecent images of children were found alongside 11 Category B and nine Category C, involving a mix of pictures and videos.

Ms Page said: “This case came to light in December last year when Essex Police found out this defendant had been accessing indecent images of children.

“The children are, on the whole, very, very young.

“There are images where very young children are being penetrated vaginally or orally and there are videos showing this as well.”

Sentenced - Reece Neil was spared jail during his sentencing at Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: Archant)

Neil, of Page Lane, Clacton, admitted possessing extreme pornography, possessing a prohibited image of a child and three offences of making indecent images of a child.

In a letter to the court, the part-time carer, 25, admitted: "I need to improve as a person."

Neil’s barrister, Huda Musa, added: “He lives an ordinary, unremarkable life apart from this matter for which he finds himself in court.

“There is a direct link between Mr Neil’s offending and his stress levels. He is now employed by a cleaning company.

Grim - extreme animal pornography was also found on Neil's device (Image: Newsquest)

“He is remorseful about what he has done, he’s learned a hard lesson, one that will cost him.”

Judge Timothy Walker suspended a 12-month prison sentence for two years.

He said: “Your phone and memory card were found with that material on them and, by your guilty pleas, you now accept having made those images unlawfully.”

Neil was made the subject of a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and deprived of his phone and SD card.

He must undertake 200 hours of unpaid work, 40 days of a rehabilitation activity and 40 sessions of an accredited programme with the Probation Service.