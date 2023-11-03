All Saints’ Church in Movers Lane dates back to about 1250.

Generosity from local fundraisers, together with a backing of £541,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund means the Tudor tower now stands strong.

The church is now better equipped for purpose in a modern world, with the addition of an equal access water closet and kitchenette.

The capital works include the conservation and repair of the church tower, such as replacement of the parapets and pinnacles and extensive unforeseen replacement of the rotten ridge beam.

It has also entailed the re-leading of the tower roof, external buttress, louvre and lattice repairs to the belfry, external buttress repairs and re-leading windows to the ringing chamber, as well as lower-level plinth repairs and improvements to the rainwater goods.

The flagpole and lighting conductor have also been upgraded.

The new north side extension includes the provision of an entrance lobby and access improvements to the north side of the churchyard.

On Tuesday, November 14, all are invited to the church to share in a thanksgiving.

A project spokesman said: “We are so grateful to National Lottery players who made our dreams come true.

“It’s allowed us to leave a solid legacy for all who will use the church in the future”.

The project continues further for another year by sharing the ancient heritage with more of the community.

This is planned to be accomplished in an arts and crafts programme, intended to help enjoy the national heritage.

Since the church re-opened in September, more than 1000 people of all ages have taken part in activities and events connected to our heritage.

The focus on the maritime history has culminated in a rousing rendition of sea shanties performed by local school children with the Motley Crew.