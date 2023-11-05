A mother of three, whose home was deemed unsafe after heavy rains and storms, was moved to a hotel in Clacton by Tendring Council.

Storm Babet caused serious damage to their Harwich home, with water coming through the sockets, lights and collapsing ceilings.

“We had water coming through the walls and on the floors," said the mother.

"We had to have the electricity turned off and the house has been deemed unsafe."

Tendring Council found the family temporary accommodation in a hotel in Clacton.

However, due to a non-molestation order in place against the mother’s ex-partner, she said she felt unsafe in the property.

She added that she has been informed about other available council houses in the Harwich area and questioned why the family had not been offered them.

A Tendring Council spokesman said: “We take the safety of our residents very seriously, which is why we have provided the resident with temporary accommodation, offered support and signposting, and liaised with the police regarding her safety concerns.

“If suitable alternative temporary accommodation were to become available, we would of course consider moving this resident.

“The two empty properties mentioned by this resident are not available as they are being considered for two families on the housing register who have completed the shortlisting process.”

The Met Office announced a ‘danger to life’ warning when warning about Storm Babet, which led to flooding and damages across England, including many historic landscapes and homes.

According to the Environmental Agency, more than 1200 properties in England suffered damages from the storm and an estimated 30,000 needed protection against rising water levels.

New yellow weather warnings ahead of storm Ciarán have been issued, with heavy rains likely to cause disruptions.