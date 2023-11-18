Lane Homes has requested an amendment to the planning permission for the two-bedroom properties on the land near Ravensdale, due to a lack of interest from olderbuyers.

The application which was originally approved in January 2018 was for houses that could only be purchased by residents aged 60 or older.

After struggling to sell the properties, the developer now wants to amend the application to open them up to more prospective buyers.

Illustration - The nine properties were completed in January earlier this year (Image: Pixabay)

However, one resident Bob Cooke, of Martinsdale, Clacton, is unhappy about this possible change.

Objecting to the plans, he said they could result in an “overspill” to the surrounding area.

He said: “When these dwellings were first given planning permission, I understood that as the residents would be over 60 and that one car parking space would be sufficient.

“My concern is if the application to change for of use for all ages is approved that the number of cars per dwelling will increase and the allocated car parking spaces will not be sufficient to cope with the demand and therefore cause overspill to the surrounding area.

Site - Ravensdale car park in 2016 (Image: Google Maps)

“I therefore request that this application be rejected on lack of car parking allocation within the development.”

Residents claimed older buyers do not feel comfortable purchasing properties near the former car park off Ravensdale.

During the original application to erect the dwellings, there were objections due to the site falling within the village’s conservation area and close situation to the Grade II listed St John’s Church.

The properties have been built on land cut off from Ravensdale car park following the closer of the supermarket in North Road.

A final decision will be made by Tendring Council.