With “Oh What a Nite”, the Jersey Beats are bringing the ultimate tribute to Frankie Vallie and the Four Seasons to Clacton’s West Cliff Theatre.

Frankie Vallie came to fame in 1962 as the lead singer of the band “Four Seasons” and has experienced great success after the Tony-winning musical “Jersey Boys”, which tells his story and the legendary band with classic songs.

Starting in Blackpool in 2014, “Oh What a Nite” has been wowing crowds from all over the UK, and Europe.

Matt Andrews on the lead vocals has performed for more than a decade in a variety of on-stage roles, including as part of one of the most successful musicals of all time, “We Will Rock You”.

He said: “This is not just a show about the music, but about the journey of how us four ordinary guys from Jersey became the four seasons, let us take you on an incredible journey.”

He will take on the stage as Frankie Vallie alongside Johnny, Michael and Toby, who take on the roles of Nick Massey, Bob Guadio and Tommy Devito.

His bandmates said: “The sights and sounds of the 60s told in the only way we know best through music, singing and performance, you will not be disappointed.

“This show guarantees to have the audience out of their seat by the second half, it’s a rollercoaster of a journey so come and take the ride with us, it is a night to remember.”

To make the night an all-around success, the show will also feature comedy host Leye D Johns and the Viva showgirls for a true 60s and 70s experience.

But also, current hits will see a “Doo Wop” style revival in the show, making it an unseen tribute experience.

The “Oh What a Nite” tour will continue through into 2024 across the UK selling out theatres wherever they go.

The Clacton performance will take place at the West Cliff Theatre in Tower Road, Clacton, and tickets for November 10 can be purchased online on the theatre’s website.