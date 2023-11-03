The JA Performing Arts school is based in Brunel Road, Clacton, and has taught the art of dance and stage performance to residents of Clacton since 1988.

Students between the ages of two years and 85 years take part in classes like ballet, tap dance and jazz and are even able to take their exams and progress in their careers.

Recently, new classes in musical theatre, acrobatics, drama and hip-hop have been added to the roster, broadening the opportunities for dancers and performers.

Laura Grant, one of the teachers at the dance school, said: “Then and now we drop in a different class, for example, this year was the first year that the senior student had a contemporary dance in the show, and that is not something they have had before.

“We are always trying to come up with new ideas and give the students as much knowledge of different genres as we possibly can, and then also then give that back to the audience."

In November, the dance school is performing its very own show “Influence” at the Princes Theatre, where all students showcase their talents and what they have learned.

Mrs Grant said: “It is offered to absolutely everybody and nearly every student will participate. We even have 30 adults in the show this year, which is the most we have ever had.

“Some of the senior students have been at the school since the age of three and this is their final year performing before heading off to university."

Whether it is the Tiny Tots Ballet or the senior students, “Influence” is set to entertain everyone.

The show incorporates the works of Shakespear to Britney Spears, visits “Beetlejuice beyond the grave” and takes a stop in Brooklyn’s unique hip-hop culture.

“Every year, there is a process with regards to the booking of the theatre, getting the costumes, organising the tickets," said Mrs Grant

“For some students, it’s their first time, it’s like a brand-new adventure and we have parents helping out. It’s a very unified moment and a really beautiful thing that everyone gets to participate in.”

Influence will be performed on November 10 and 11, and tickets for the show can be bought online.