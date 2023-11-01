Closures on Wivenhoe Road began on Monday and will last until Friday, November 3, between the hours of 7.30pm to 5am.

On the First Bus website, it was said service will divert via Frating with no stopping between Thorrington and Wivenhoe.

All stops on Tenpenny Hill , Colchester Main Road, Wivenhoe Road (Alresford), Alresford Road and Rectory Road will not be served between 7.30pm and 5am this week.

A spokesperson for Essex Highways said: “We are undertaking essential maintenance works in Wivenhoe Road, Alresford.

“Works started on Monday October 30 and are set to complete on Friday November 3.

“We apologise for any disruption caused while works are underway.”

According to a First Bus spokesman, the closure will affect Alresford and parts of Thorrington.

During the affected hours, the closure impacts the 87 route, which has four services in each direction - eight in total, as well as the 74B route, with two services in each direction - four in total.