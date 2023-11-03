Jason and Georgie Smedley, the owners of the Royal Hotel, My Big Fat Greek Taverna, and All That Jazz Beauty Bar, in Marine Parade East, Clacton, are hosting a breast cancer awareness gala on November 5 after Georgie was diagnosed with the condition.

The pair will host a glamorous gala at the Greek-themed restaurant My Big Fat Greek Taverna from 5pm and it will feature live music, appearances from acting and sporting personalities, and entertainment, all in aid of Breast Cancer Research.

Speaking about the event, the pair both commented on it.

Couple - Georgie Smedley, 50, and Jason Smedley, 53, have praised the NHS for Georgie's treatment so far (Image: Jason Smedley)

Jason said: “We’re very nervous, the whole thing has been very emotional.

“It’s more of a fun night to appreciate the fact we are supporting a charity, we want to get as much money as possible for the charity.”

Georgie continued: “It is nerve wracking, I feel like I should really get on stage and speak about it a little bit.

"I think it is good to raise awareness because a lot of people attending will know us and cancer has touched a lot of people’s lives."

Restaurant - A previous event held at The My Big Fat Greek Taverna restaurant in Clacton (Image: Jason Smedley)

“Hopefully we can raise a good amount of money, it will be really nice to give something back.”

This follows on from when the courageous individual was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer in April following her prior discovery of a lump which spurred her to visit a GP.

After that initial appointment, things soon moved extremely quickly and for Georgie, 50, she felt quite “suspicious from the start”.

She said: “Initially, I had found a lump and went to the doctor, that is always what you fear, the doctor then sent me straight to the hospital.

Event - The Gala's poster, the dress code is smart with a hint of pink (Image: Jason Smedley)

My appointment came through very quickly and I saw the breast consultant at King George Hospital, in Ilford, it all happened quickly.”

From that appointment, Georgie underwent a scan, mammogram, and biopsy, once the biopsy came back within two weeks, the diagnosis was confirmed.

However, both Georgie and Jason were delighted with the consultant’s plan and have praised the NHS.

She said: “The consultant said we will do chemotherapy, then you will have a mastectomy, then radiotherapy.

Pair - Georgie counts herself very lucky with how the chemotherapy has gone so far and is feeling positive about the future (Image: Jason Smedley)

“I fully put my trust in them, and I think they have done a fantastic job in treating me so far.

Georgie is continuing to have a positive mental attitude on her current condition and is awaiting her final round of chemotherapy on November 6.

Tickets cost £27.80 and proceeds will go to charity.

To purchase tickets for the event, click tinyurl.com/yujd2y5a.