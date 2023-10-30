The family of David Burley were adamant the former Andrews Taxis driver, who passed away this month aged 63, would have hated a “formal funeral” and instead held a “celebration of life” bringing together everything he adored.

Tribute - David Burley (Image: Kirsten Swan)

The undertaker, dressed as the iconic character Derek “Del Boy” Trotter, got out of the iconic three-wheeler with a suitcase and cigar in hand and began running along Station Road, in Westcliff, towards the Cliffs Pavilion, where David’s life was celebrated.

Appearance - Derek Del Boy Trotter (Image: Newsquest)

David, who had battled prostate cancer for the last two-and-a-half years, spent his final days of his life at Fair Havens Hospice and “kept thinking he was in the Cliffs Pavilion” - which the family “took as a sign” to explore the venue for his memorial.

After the service pie, mash and liquor was served and Rossi ice cream was on offer for pudding - representing some of David’s favourite meals.

As the hearse approached the venue’s entrance, a yellow floral arrangement, made by his daughter, Kirsten Swan, rested on top of the connected two-wheeler carrying the coffin.

Arrangement - floral yellow Robin Reliant on top of the hearse (Image: Newsquest)

The coffin entered the Maritime Rooms to Monty Python’s Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, then exited to I’m on Fire by his favourite singer Bruce Springsteen.

Fan - David with Bruce Springsteen (Image: Kirsten Swan)

Kirsten and sister Carla Hetherington said: “Dad’s favourite TV show was Only Fools and Horses, and he actually owned the yellow Robin Reliant for a number of years.

He drove behind a Robin Reliant hearse once and said: ‘that’s what I want to go in,’ so naturally we approached the aptly named ‘Only Fools and Hearses’ to organise this vehicle for his send-off.

“The Co-op Funeralcare directors, in Queensway, mimicked Del Boy, as well as other characters, such as Rodney and Trigger.

“Dad was incredibly selfless and generous and would always think more of other people than himself and had an eccentric sense of humour.

Characters - Co-op Funeralcare directors dressed as the characters from Only Fools and Horses (Image: Newsquest)

"This was why he didn’t want a funeral due to not standing the thought of people being sad and mourning his loss, so we tried to honour his wishes and throw him a celebration of life.

Dad - Kirsten and Carla with their dad (Image: Newsquest)



“Our vision has come to light with the support and understanding from the suppliers we are working with, and we hope to have done him proud and given him the send-off he deserves as we, along with many others, are going to miss him dearly.”