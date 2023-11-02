With “The Rat Pack, Swingin’ at the Sands”, three West End performers are bringing back the beloved songs of the all-time favourites and award-winning artists Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Junior.

Scotsman Glenn Macnamara, who is now considered by many as Britain’s finest swing singer brings his silky vocals and extraordinary version of Dean Martin, alongside Jim Whitley, who went from playing football for Manchester City and Northern Ireland to having a bright career on stage.

Having portrayed Nat King Cole in the production of Christmas Crooners and Strictly Swing, he joined the Rat Pack tour as Sammy Davis.

The third man in the trio is Tom Russel Fox, who started his career as a dancer and appeared in many West End productions before landing the part of Frank Sinatra for the Rat Pack production, touring the UK, America and Europe.

Each one of the three musicians has shaped the music world in an unforgettable way, making them part of a milestone in music history and contributing to a timeless legacy, which will be enjoyed during the show.

Together as part of the Rat Pack, an informal group of entertainers, they toured casino venues in Las Vegas and appeared together on stage and in films, including Ocean’s 11 and Sergeants 3.

In a stylish and fully choreographed show at the Princes Theatre, all-time favourites like “Fly Me to the Moon”, “Mr Bojangles” and “That’s Amore”, will bring a night of flair to Clacton.

With a dash of comedy and camaraderie, the event promises to be a perfect night’s entertainment, and has been described as “excellent”, “exciting” and “second to none”.

The show invites guests to sing along to the many timeless tunes and has been touring through England and is looking to continue through into next year.

Tickets for the Clacton show on November 3, at 7.30 pm are still available on the Princes Theatre’s website.