The O2 store in Pier Avenue, Clacton, will be closed permanently, as a spokesman confirmed.

Residents had noticed the shop had been closed for two weeks without any indication or information displayed.

The store of telecommunications service provider was valued for its friendly staff and expertise.

An O2 spokesman said: “To ensure we deliver the great service O2 customers expect in a competitive environment, we sometimes need to evaluate how our business operates, including reviewing our store estate.

“Having taken a number of factors into consideration, we have taken the decision to close the store in Clacton.”