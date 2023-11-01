Quality Discounts, in Rosemary Road has raised £3,639 for the St Helena Hospice.

The money was gathered through the sale of plastic carrier bags and collection tins on the store’s counters.

Quality Discounts has been a loyal supporter of the hospice for the past four years as a charity close to their hearts, as the father of the store’s previous manager was cared for by St Helena.

Luke Willis, manager at QD Clacton, was delighted to see the money supporting a worthy local cause.

He said: “We all know that times are tough for charities as everyone feels the pinch of the cost of living crisis.

“The sales from our carrier bags and kind donations from customers have enabled us to raise much-needed funds for fantastic local causes.

“We have been supporting St Helena Hospice because our team here has been touched by the great work they do and we are delighted to be able to make this latest donation.”

James Martin-Whymark, community fundraiser at St Helena Hospice, said: “The huge amount donated by QD could pay for 112 one-hour visits by a SinglePoint rapid response nurse to a family in crisis in their home.

“A massive thank you to the Clacton QD team and customers for raising these vital funds for St Helena Hospice.”