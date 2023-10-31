A MAN is being investigated by Border Force after police officers found he overstayed his visa in the UK and arrested him.
Officers spotted and engaged with the man during a foot patrol in Clacton town centre and seafront on Saturday evening.
An Essex Police statement reads: “Whilst on patrol, officers engaged with a male and it was established he had overstayed his visa in the UK.
“He has been arrested and our [Border Force] colleagues are leading the investigation.”
