A MAN is being investigated by Border Force after police officers found he overstayed his visa in the UK and arrested him.

Officers spotted and engaged with the man during a foot patrol in Clacton town centre and seafront on Saturday evening.

An Essex Police statement reads: “Whilst on patrol, officers engaged with a male and it was established he had overstayed his visa in the UK.

“He has been arrested and our [Border Force] colleagues are leading the investigation.”