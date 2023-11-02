SHOPPERS will be able to step back in time when a Christmas market arrives to ring in the festive season.
The Victorian Christmas market will see visitors turn out to support charities and fundraisers in Clacton for an afternoon filled with the holiday spirit.
Father Christmas and Queen Victoria with her entourage will attend the festivities, where residents can enjoy handmade goods and support community causes.
Charities like Age Well East, Clacton on Sea Sands, CVST, the RNLI, the Rotary Club Clacton and the Princes Theatre will come together to help support those in need during the season famously for giving.
The market will see a range of Christmas cards, decorations, jewellery, gifts, crafts and a tombola.
Cakes, lunches and refreshments will be served at the event, organised by the Community Voluntary Services Tendring.
The service has been supporting residents of Tendring for the past 40 years with the mission to “lead and support voluntary action” in the area and successfully raising funds for those in need.
The Victorian Christmas Market will take place on November 18 between 10am and 3pm at the Christ Church United Reformed Church in Carnarvon Road, Clacton.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here