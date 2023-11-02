The Victorian Christmas market will see visitors turn out to support charities and fundraisers in Clacton for an afternoon filled with the holiday spirit.

Father Christmas and Queen Victoria with her entourage will attend the festivities, where residents can enjoy handmade goods and support community causes.

Charities like Age Well East, Clacton on Sea Sands, CVST, the RNLI, the Rotary Club Clacton and the Princes Theatre will come together to help support those in need during the season famously for giving.

The market will see a range of Christmas cards, decorations, jewellery, gifts, crafts and a tombola.

Cakes, lunches and refreshments will be served at the event, organised by the Community Voluntary Services Tendring.

The service has been supporting residents of Tendring for the past 40 years with the mission to “lead and support voluntary action” in the area and successfully raising funds for those in need.

The Victorian Christmas Market will take place on November 18 between 10am and 3pm at the Christ Church United Reformed Church in Carnarvon Road, Clacton.