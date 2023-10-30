The victim reported their Fiat Ducato Swift Sundance was taken from outside an address in Shipyard Estate.

Essex Police said the theft took place between noon on Sunday, October 22, and 9.30am on Monday, October 23.

A force spokesman said: “We are releasing images of the motorhome and appeal for anyone who has seen the vehicle to come forward.

Stolen - the Fiat Ducato Swift Sundance (Image: Essex Police)

“We need any witnesses, or anyone with information or dash cam footage which could assist our investigation, to come forward.

“Please contact us quoting reference number 42/190157/23.”