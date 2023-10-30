POLICE are searching for a motorhome which was stolen outside a property in Brightlingsea.
The victim reported their Fiat Ducato Swift Sundance was taken from outside an address in Shipyard Estate.
Essex Police said the theft took place between noon on Sunday, October 22, and 9.30am on Monday, October 23.
A force spokesman said: “We are releasing images of the motorhome and appeal for anyone who has seen the vehicle to come forward.
“We need any witnesses, or anyone with information or dash cam footage which could assist our investigation, to come forward.
“Please contact us quoting reference number 42/190157/23.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here