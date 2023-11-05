A murderer, paedophile and knifeman were among just some of the people locked up last month.

Here are some of the sternest sentences dished out by judges in October:

Life for academic who murdered wife in 'jealous rage'





A UNIVERSITY academic is to serve a life sentence after being found guilty of murdering his wife “in a jealous rage” at their home in Wickham Road, Colchester.

A jury found Ertan Ersoy, a 52-year-old academic at Suffolk University, guilty last Thursday.

Murderer - Ertan Ersoy murdered his wife by slashing her throat (Image: Essex Police)

He was then sentenced to more than 23 years in prison by Judge Christopher Morgan on Friday.

Ersoy, who stabbed his wife, Antonella Castelvedere, to death in June last year, had denied murder but admitted manslaughter.

Full story here.

Pilot who paid for 'girlfriend experience' jailed for stalking woman

A PILOT who booked an escort for a “girlfriend experience” has been jailed after stalking her when their relationship soured.

Airline pilot Naveen Beefnah, 36, took the woman for a week’s holiday in Greece while paying for her company, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Stalker - Naveen Beefnah was jailed for his campaign of stalking (Image: Essex Police)

However, an argument erupted between them after the woman was too tired to have sex with Beefnah, from West Mersea.

When they arrived home, Beefnah "bombarded" his victim with messages and informed her family of her job as an escort.

He was jailed for two years and nine months. Full story here.

14 years for paedo who tricked children into sending him sexual images

A MANIPULATIVE paedophile who used a popular online chat platform to trick children into sending him sexual images and videos has been jailed for 14 years.

Jordan Reid, 30, led sexually charged conversations with 95 children on Discord while he posed as a child himself.

Behind bars - Reid was jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: Newsquest)

The defendant, from Colchester, told the youngsters to sexually abuse themselves while filming it and then send the content to him.

Reid, who pretended to be a 14-year-old girl or boy depending on his victim, would then send the graphic videos to other children and urge them to return the gesture.

Jerry Hayes, prosecuting at Chelmsford Crown Court, said Reid ran an “indecent image swap shop” using real life children.

Full story here.

Homeless man tried to stab Good Samaritan

A HOMELESS man held a Good Samaritan by the throat and tried to stab him during a terrifying attack in his property.

Christopher McRoberts was welcomed into the victim’s home in Rosemary Crescent, Clacton, after he asked for help in May last year.

Frightening attack - Christopher McRoberts tried to stab the man who was helping him (Image: Essex Police)

But the next day McRoberts, 39, barged into the property waving a knife and attempted to stab and choke its owner.

It followed a row where the homeless man felt he was being accused of stealing the victim’s wallet, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

McRoberts was handed a 30 month prison sentence. Full story here.