Firefighters were called to an incident in New Street, Brightlingsea, on Saturday evening after a report of a fire in a home.

Crews from Colchester, Weeley and Clacton were sent to the incident but struggled on their arrival at the scene due to parked vehicles making it difficult for the emergency vehicles to pass.

According to residents, the two fire engines were hindered by the parked cars in the street and the crews had to move a van to create access to the scene.

A spokesman of Essex Fire and Rescue Service said: “Unfortunately, there was a slight delay getting to the incident due to parked cars on the road blocking access.

“Motorists are urged to take care when parking their vehicles, so they do not prevent our fire engines from attending potentially life-threatening emergencies."

After the firefighters arrived at the home, the flat on the ground floor was halfway covered in flames.

The fire was extinguished at 7.47pm and after an investigation, the cause of the fire was ruled as accidental.

Luckily, no one was hurt but the home and neighbouring building are left with the damage of the fire and smoke.