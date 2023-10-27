Firefighters from Clacton and Weeley were called to Leas Road shortly before 10.35pm on Thursday after a resident had called for help.

A cigarette caught a chair alight, and the crews reported that the bungalow was heavily smoke-logged on their arrival.

The fire was extinguished quickly, and a woman was left in the care of the ambulance service.

Crew manager Sam Mussett, from Clacton Fire Station, highlighted the importance of having working smoke alarms at home and conducting regular checks to avoid incidents like this.

He said: “While there were smoke alarms in the home, they were faulty, and this is why they didn’t go off.

“Luckily, the resident had been awake and spotted the fire herself.

"If she’d been asleep or not home, those smoke alarms wouldn’t have gone off and this is why we recommend people test their smoke alarms regularly.

“Test them each week if you can and if they’re not working, we can replace them for free.

"Please get in touch with our home fire safety team at essex-fire.gov.uk/book.”