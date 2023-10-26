The procurement event, which is now in its 22nd year, gives local companies a chance to pitch their products and services to multi-million-pound buyers.

Marcella M'Rabety, head of education, skills and employment at Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which runs London Stansted, said: "The bookings so far have been really encouraging, and we already have almost 20 buyers confirmed.

"However, there are still spaces available for suppliers and buyers, so don't miss out.

Stansted Airport managing director Gareth Powell introducing Meet the Buyers in 2022 (Image: London Stansted)

"Over the past decade, Meet the Buyers has generated more than £25 million in new sales and business opportunities for local and regional companies.

"The event has proven to be a valuable business and networking opportunity for both buyers and suppliers from across the East of England."

A post-event survey conducted after last year's Meet the Buyers found that it resulted in more than £1.5 million worth of new sales opportunities.

Construction and engineering firm J Murphy & Sons attended the event last year, and has already signed up again for 2023.

Among the other businesses signed up are LPL Construction, APC Civils, Mace, BAM Construction, VolkerFitzpatrick, Morgan Sindall, Kier, University of Essex, MEP, AmcoGiffen, Levertech and MAG.

J Murphy & Sons head of procurement Matthew Paget said: "I highly recommend attending Meet the Buyers.

"During last year's event, we made many connections with potential partners, and we've already signed up for 2023.

"This event is a great opportunity for us to get to know other local companies, increase our brand awareness, and hopefully secure a business deal."

The day will also feature two keynote speakers, the airport's managing director Gareth Powell and leader of Essex County Council Kevin Bentley.

For more information and to book your spot visit stanstedmtb.co.uk. Booking is available for both buyer registration and supplier tickets.

The event will take place at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Stansted on Tuesday, November 16, from 8.45am to 4pm.

Stansted Airport's procurement team also hosted a virtual pre-event webinar on Wednesday, October 25, which was attended by potential suppliers.