Updated monthly, the latest dataset analysed over 687 property sales across the region between October 2022 and October 2023.

The statistics track the moment a property is listed on the UK’s leading property portals to the point it’s marked as officially ‘sold’ at the HM Land Registry.

As shown in the table below, properties were selling the fastest in Harwich (CO12), Colchester (CO7) and Clacton (CO16) adopting a minimum number of 20 property sales in a given area.

In the top 10 areas, Property Solvers revealed that homes took 121.50 days (17.36 weeks) to sell on average.

Other areas in the top ten include CO15 (Clacton), CO11 (Manningtree), CO13 (Frinton), as well as the Colchester postcodes CO3, CO1 and CO4.

CO10, which is in Sudbury, Suffolk, also made the top ten.

Homes were selling the slowest in the Colchester (CO2), Colchester (CO6) and Halstead (CO9) postcodes (also sampling a minimum data set of 20 property sales).

In the bottom 10 postcodes, the data showed that properties were taking 127.80 days (18.26 weeks) to sell on average.

Ruban Selvanayagam of Property Solvers said: “The property market is certainly in a different place relative to a couple of years ago.

"The continued pressures on the mortgage sector and buyers ability to secure the right kind of finance has resulted in delays with sales completing,”

He added: "Combined with the recognised ‘snail pace’ nature of the conveyancing process, it’s likely that these trends are likely to remain for some time.”