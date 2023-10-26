The Birds of a Feather star visited Smugglers Cove, at Brook Retail Park, while spending time with her family.

Assistant manager of the pub, Karen Wallace, was surprised by the visit on Tuesday as she, her colleagues and other guests recognised Mrs Robson.

“She just turned up with her daughter and grandchildren, they decided to just come down for the day”, said Mrs Wallace.

“Obviously, we all recognised who she was, but we allowed her to enjoy her visit with her family.

"And just as she was paying at the end, we were talking and asked if it was okay to take pictures.

“She came out for a day with her family, so we didn’t want to disturb her, but she was more than happy to take pictures with us and the guests.

"She was so lovely and really genuine.”

Mrs Robson is well known for her role as Tracey Stubbs in the sitcom Birds of a Feather and as a panellist on the ITV series Loose Women.