Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, there are usually some who want to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Quinn

Quinn (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Six years old

Breed - Chihuahua

Colour - Orange and White

If you want to adopt Quinn you can view their full profile here.

Quinn is described as a very "sweet and loving" dog once she gets to know you and is looking for an owner with the patience and love she needs to feel safe.

Despite her small stature she loves to go on long walks and so is hoping for an active family that can give her the exercise she needs.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Quinn needs a slow approach but if you are willing to put in the time to get to know her she is so affectionate and sweet you can't help but fall in love!"

Bella

Bella (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Between 10 months and one year old

Breed - GSD cross

Colour - Tan, white and black

If you want to adopt Bella you can view their full profile here.

Bella is a dog who is familiar with a home environment, so would be able to settle into a home relatively quickly.

She loves laying out on the lawn and exploring outside when she pleases so it’s important she has a garden of her own.

For a large dog, she walks well on the lead without pulling, she travels well in a car and loves to play with dogs outside of the home environment.

Danaher Animal Home is looking for someone with experience in owning young shepherds or husky-type dogs.

Octavia

Octavia (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair Crossbreed

Colour - White, black and brown

If you want to adopt Octavia you can view their full profile here.

Octavia is a cat who is described as finding a lot of things overwhelming and will need an understanding owner.

She is very intrigued by what is going on around her but she prefers to watch on from a distance rather than get involved.

Octavia does seem to like other cats so could potentially go into a home with one if they are calm.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "We are not currently overly hands-on with her whilst she is still settling in and finding her paws but we have no doubt that she will go on to be a very loving girl once in a home."

Tiptoe and Bravo

Tiptoe and Bravo (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male (Tiptoe) and Female (Bravo)

Age - One and a half years old (Bravo) and not stated (Tiptoe)

Breed - Lopeared (Tiptoe) and Rex cross (Bravo)

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Tiptoe and Bravo you can view their full profile here.

Tiptoe and Bravo are two rabbits who are looking for a new home together.

They are described as being a "little timid" of people so will need time to gain confidence, especially with regards to handling and accepting fuss.

Additionally, they would benefit from an adult-only home and perhaps with someone who has had experience in keeping rabbits before.