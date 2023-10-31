A TEEN with life-affecting conditions has been given a birthday to remember after being taken for a spin in a supercar, thanks to a Kirby Cross resident.
Matthew Clark, 18, has a range of health complications such as pulmonary hypertension, microdeletion, and scoliosis, and has been a regular visitor to East Anglia’s Children Hospice (EACH) over the years.
EACH arranged for the young car enthusiast to be treated to a spin in a McLaren on October 7, owned by Kirby Cross resident, Mick Palfrey.
As he turned 18 on October 8, he will be transitioning from EACH to St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich.
Mick kindly agreed to take the gorgeous black supercar to Matthew and he was thrilled to be driven around in the vehicle whilst also being able to press buttons, open and close the doors, and take some photos with the car.
Matthew’s mother, Janice Clark said: “It was such a lovely gesture, a complete surprise to him and something we appreciated very much.
“Matthew was on a real high afterwards and had the best and most special time, he said he’d remember it forever.
Mick also spoke about the experience and found it to be “so rewarding and very enjoyable”.
He also said: “I was more than happy to help and to see the smile on his face made it all worthwhile. It was a brilliant experience.”
