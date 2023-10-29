November 5 is an annual date in the UK’s calendar which commemorates the thwarting of Guy Fawkes’ plan to blow-up the House of Lords, London, during the Jacobean era of 1605.

The soldier was found guarding explosives placed underneath the building.

Although it is a rather serious and grizzly real-life story, November 5 is celebrated as an evening to enjoy the vibrant colours of fireworks and to get together with your loved ones.

Here are some of the big firework displays happening in north Essex.

Colchester

Fireworks - A previous display in Colchester's Castle Park (Image: Newsquest)

The charity group King Coel’s Kittens will be hosting their 52nd annual fireworks display in Colchester city centre on November 5.

It is being hosted in Castle Park, High Street, with the gates opening at 5.30pm.

There will be entertainment until 7pm followed by a parade and fireworks display from then onwards.

Adult tickets cost £12, a child ticket (ages five to 15) costs £6, children (aged three to four) cost £1 and any child under the age of three can attend for free.

Guide dogs are welcome, sparklers, laser devices and alcohol are not permitted for the event.

Clacton

If you’re looking to take in the amazing view of a coastal firework display, then Clacton Pier’s Firework display on November 4 may be the one for you.

Located at the town’s beloved tourist attraction, in North Sea, Clacton, the pier will be hosting a free display next Saturday in the evening.

A time has not been specified by the attraction as it depends on weather conditions, so make sure to keep an eye out on Clacton Pier’s Facebook page at facebook.com/clactonpier.

Braintree

When it comes to Braintree, you are spoiled for choice, there are two different events on November 4 and 5.

On November 4, Blackmore End Village Hall, in School Road, Braintree, will be hosting its Blackmore End Fireworks display.

Doors for the event will open at 5.30pm and the event will begin at 7pm.

Pre-booked adult tickets £8.50 and on the night tickets cost £10. All children under the age of 15 can go for free.

If you need more, then Braintree Rugby club will be hosting its own event on November 5.

Located at Beckers Green Road, doors open at 5.30pm with entertainment available.

The bonfire will be lit at 7.45pm and will be followed by fireworks at 8pm.

Tickets can be purchased on the gate: adult tickets cost £7 and a child ticket under the age of 12 costs £5.

Maldon

An award-winning business, Star Fireworks, will be putting on a night to remember as they will cater up to 6,000 people for a fireworks display.

The gates at Promenade Park, in Park Drive, Maldon, will open at 5.30pm and there will be live music at 6pm before a bonfire at 7pm and finally ending with the fireworks at 7.30pm.

The business is the current title holder of the National Firework Championship.

A family ticket costs £25, Adult £9, and tickets for children cost £7.

Halstead

Entertained - Guests at a previous firework display at Rosemary Lane Football ground in Maldon (Image: Newsquest)

Halstead Council will be hosting an event at Rosemary Lane Football ground on November 4.

Gates will open at 5pm and the firework display promptly starts at 6.30pm.

Family tickets for two adults and two children cost £20, adult tickets cost £7, a child ticket (aged four to 16) is £5, and all youngsters under the age of 3 get to go for free.