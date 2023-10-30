A WOMAN was left in the care of paramedics following a blaze at a home in Clacton.
Residents of Granville Road, Clacton were alerted on Monday evening by the arrival of two fire crews.
The fire had been put out by the time crews, who remained at the scene for two hours, had arrived.
The brigade confirmed it response to an incident at 5.46pm on Monday.
A spokesman of Essex Fire and Rescue Services said: “Crews reported that the fire was out on arrival and worked to ventilate the property.
“A woman was left in the care of the Ambulance Service.”
