A MAN has been charged after an incident in Harwich in which two police officers were assaulted.
Officers were called to Kingsway at about 6.20pm on Tuesday, October 24, after reports of a disturbance outside The Bottle Kiln pub.
At the scene officers arrested a man, and in the process two officers were struck by a suspect. Neither officer was injured in the incident.
John Bramhill, 58, of Old Road, Clacton, has now been charged with a public order offence and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
He has been released on bail and is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on November 21.
Sgt Vanessa Moss, of Harwich Police, said: “We will not tolerate any emergency worker, whether that’s paramedics, firefighters or police, being assaulted as they carry out their work.
“I’d like to thank the officers involved for their professionalism and commitment in the midst of the incident."
