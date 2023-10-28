During high visibility patrols in Harwich on October 24, officers witnessed a vehicle driving in an antisocial manner in Morrisons car park.

The vehicle was allegedly being driven across parking bays without any consideration for members of the public and their shopping trolleys.

The driver had reportedly been served a Section 59 notice in April for causing alarm, distress, or annoyance in the vehicle.

Due to this, the vehicle was seized for having been driven in an inconsiderate manner within 12 months of the initial warning.

Elsewhere in the district, speed checks have been conducted on Wivenhoe Road in Alresford after concerns raised by residents.

In little over one hour, 17 vehicles were captured exceeding the 30mph speed limit, the top speed recorded was 42mph.

Officers have also been patrolling with Tendring Council's ambassadors in Clacton, Jaywick, St Osyth, Walton and Frinton.

They have been attending community groups, youth clubs, the force's Let’s Talk events as well as joining CVST with its black history month celebrations and family drop in sessions.

As well as this, officers have been joined on patrol by councillor Jo Henderson in Dovercourt, Lynda McWilliams in Great Bentley and Andy Baker in Holland-on-Sea, who have discussed and addressed local issues while out with them.

Jo Henderson, Dovercourt All Saints ward councillor, said: “Councillors were emailed and invited to see if they would like to come along and see what officers are doing in the local community.

“As councillors, I think it’s good we engage with the police. They’re our eyes and ears.

"As citizens, we pass on information to assist with their work.

“It was really good to join them in the hard work they do.

“Obviously as local councillors, it was really good to support them.”

An Essex Police spokesman said: “Operation Stronghold will continue over the coming days.

"We appreciate the members of the public who approach us to either air any concerns or to thank us for just being there.”