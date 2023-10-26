Clacton Food Bank was established in 2013 and has provided a total of 9,273 food parcels to people in need.

In those ten years, the food bank has fed 20,956 people within the local community as staff and volunteers have spent countless hours providing compassion, guidance and expert support for those in need.

New figures from the Trussel Trust show that food banks in the UK are expected to distribute more than one million emergency food parcels this winter, the busiest it has ever been on record.

Clacton has distributed 704 parcels between April and September, an increase of 39 per cent compared to last year and the highest number at the branch.

As food banks rely on the generosity of communities the coming winter is expected to be the toughest and most challenging one yet, leaving them in need of support more than ever.

A typical parcel at the food bank includes cereal, tinned fruits and vegetables, canned meat and fish, tea, coffee, milk, pasta and rice among other items.

The parcels are designed to last a household for three days and the centres offer access to other support such as benefit advice.

Tracy Dobbs, manager of Clacton food bank, said: “In recent months, the need for emergency food parcels is outstripping the number of donations we are receiving.

“This winter will be our toughest and busiest ever, but we will continue to support the people who need us in Clacton.

“Everyone at the food bank is grateful to the local community for their generosity since we were founded, and we know that as we get further into winter the community will once again rally around us.

“We are 10 years old and could not have done it without you. A big thank you to all.”

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, added: “Clacton Food Bank has served its community with unwavering dedication for a decade.

"But ultimately, no one in Clacton should need a food bank – all of us should have enough money for the essentials like food, clothing, and heating."

Up-to-date information on what is needed urgently as well as opening times, contact details and information for people in need can be found online.