The fire started on Monday night at a flat in Bemerton Gardens after there was a power cut whilst a resident was cooking.

Once the power was restored, the owner had forgotten the food was still on the stove, which then caught fire.

When Essex County Fire and Rescue Service crews arrived the flat was completely smoke-logged.

Watch manager Dave Garrett said: “There was a power cut in the area when the resident was cooking.

“By the time the power came on, the owner had forgotten that the food was still left on the hob which caught alight.”

Mr Garrett stressed the importance of taking pans off the stove when leaving the kitchen.

“Cooking is one of the major causes of fires at home, so it’s really important to remember if you need to leave the room whilst cooking take the pans off the heat or turn them down," he said.

“When you’re finished, double check the cooker is off.”