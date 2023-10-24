CONCERNS are growing for a missing man from Clacton.
Gary Sumpter was last seen in the Chelmsford city area at around 2pm on Monday.
He is described as of large build, 5ft and 8ins tall, with mousey-brown hair and a red birthmark on his neck.
Police are worried about his well-being and are asking members of the public who have seen him to contact them and quote incident 519 of October 23.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel