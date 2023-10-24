Alan Oakley, 36, was sentenced on Tuesday to a community order which will last 18 months, and must also complete 180 hours of community work after he admitted stalking involving serious alarm or distress.

A crown court judge also gave Oakley an eight-week suspended jail sentence and ordered him to pay £510 in prosecution costs after the 36-year-old, who has since been taken in by a homeless charity in Magdalen Street, Colchester, bombarded an ex-partner with calls and messages.

Oakley also received a restraining order which will last for five years.

The court heard Oakley carried out the stalking whilst he was already subject to a suspended sentence for another offence.

Defence barrister Philippa Beswick, however, said Oakley had started rebuilding his life after being taken in by Emmaus Colchester.

She said: “There had been suicide attempts.

“To his absolute credit, he is doing absolutely amazing considering where he has come from.

“In the space of a year, he became a resident at Beacon House in Colchester and from there has been offered a placement at the Emmaus project.”

But the hearing involved some confusion as to which stalking offences Oakley had actually been charged with.

One of the most serious accusations was not included on Oakley’s charge sheet – a charge which involved Oakley appearing outside his victim’s house, going inside her shed, finding a knife, and self-harming before leaving blood on the front door handle.

The oversight meant that Oakley had only been presented with less serious charges, which involved phoning his ex-partner and leaving a series of voicemails.

Judge Wilkin exacted a stinging criticism on prosecuting lawyer Meeno Chawla after the charges presented to Oakley ranged from October 7 to October 17, when they should have in fact ranged from September 7 to October 17.

He said: “This hamstrings the sentence because, and I have to apologise to [defence lawyer] Miss Beswick, these incidents are not the incidents of stalking.

“Why on earth this has happened, Miss Chawla, is ridiculous – you’ve got a case where the most serious incidents aren’t even part of the charge.

“That is a huge failing; that really is appalling.

“But very well, that is the basis on which this sentence is going to have to be made.”

* An earlier version of this article said Oakley had admitted possessing a weapon in a public place. This was not correct and we apologise for this error.