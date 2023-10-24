Television personality and mum of four Amy Childs appeared on the programme from its 2010 debut until 2011 before returning in 2020.

Amy and daughter Polly, six, visited their local McDonald’s restaurant in Dagenham where they had their faces painted by crew, with a spooky twist for Halloween.

Families can choose from eight fun face paint designs, including a spooky pumpkin, vampire, and skeleton, all inspired by the Halloween-themed Squishmallow plush toys currently available in Happy Meal nationwide.

There is also a Pudsey design available.

Following the spooky fun, McDonald’s customers can donate to BBC Children in Need by rounding up orders at the kiosk and by donating via the McDonald’s App.

Amy Childs said: “I’m so excited to partner with McDonald’s and play my part for BBC Children in Need this year.

“Polly and I had the best time getting our faces painted in our local restaurant.

“As a parent myself, BBC Children in Need is a charity that is very close to my heart.

“If you’re looking for something to do with your family this half term, why not visit your local McDonald’s and join in the fun?

“The best part is one hundred per cent of your donation goes to BBC Children in Need, helping to change the lives of young people across the UK.”

Louise Page, head of consumer communications and partnerships at McDonald’s UK, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing back spooky face painting at McDonald’s this half term with one hundred per cent of donations from customers going to our fantastic charity partner, BBC Children in Need who we will be raising £1 million for in the next month alone.

“This is the third consecutive year of our partnership with the Charity and we are so proud to be a part of the great work they do in supporting young people across the country.”

McDonald’s became a partner of BBC Children in Need in September 2021 and since then, with the support of customer donations, has raised £2.5 million.