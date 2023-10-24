The Limes by Luigi’s Al Fresco was featured on the latest episodes of Channel 4’s Four in a Bed.

Business owners Giovanni Dello Lacono and Vincenzo (Enzo) Gatto run The Limes by Luigi’s Al Fresco as well as their second restaurant The Griffin in Main Road, Danbury.

Guests can stay in one of 12 rooms at the hotel in Market Hill, Maldon for up to £190 a night.

The competition was close and they were told they “have to practice what they preach” after being picky throughout the stays at other contestants' hotels.

Guests said the rooms were very clean and they were impressed with some of the complimentary items in the rooms including beers and other alcoholic drinks and soft drinks.

In the show they visited the iconic Radio Caroline boat, Ross’ Revenge.

The guests were educated on the history of Radio Caroline and how it introduced American music, Motown, The Who and The Rolling Stones to radio.

One of the guests, Claire said: “I never actually realised how limited we would have been without having pirate radio.”

Later on in the show, Giovanni and Enzo spilled their ideas for expansion in the next ten years, they shared that they are hoping to have multiple hotels and restaurants.

The breakfast menu went down well, with the guests saying there were lots of options to choose from and described the food as “five stars”, however, one said there were “too many flavours.”

At the end of the episode, Giovanni was speechless when one of the guests overpaid them for their night stay and both Giovanni and Enzo were beaming with the positive feedback.

It was a close competition for the winning spot with both joint second-place hosts achieving a 100 per cent bill average and The Limes winning with a final bill average of 104 per cent.

After winning Enzo said: “I have no words to describe the sensation inside me.”

Giovanni said: “We genuinely had a very close competition and for us to come first just shows how much we really worked and it’s finally paid off.”

On social media, they said: “We did it! Luigi's Al Fresco and The Limes Guest House have been crowned the Winners!

“A huge thank you to all the team at The Limes Guesthouse, all our supporters and the amazing Four in a Bed team.”