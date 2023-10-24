Richard Oliver, who is now 50, abused two girls between 2005 and 2015.

Work by specialist sexual offences teams has since ensured justice for the two girls – now women – who were abused.

Essex Police say the offences came to light when they were reported to the force in September 2020.

Oliver was arrested shortly after.

The case was then investigated by a specialist detective who investigates child sexual abuse.

They were able to support the women throughout the investigation and court process, while also investigating the offences and compiling evidence.

When interviewed, Richard Oliver, of Frobisher Drive, Jaywick, denied committing any of the crimes put to him.

However, due to the evidence built against him by the teams at Essex Police, he was charged with a series of offences.

On Friday, October 20, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, he was convicted of nine charges, including rape.

Oliver is now due to be sentenced on November 25.

Det Con Leanne Howes, who led the investigation, praised the two victims.

She said: “I want to pay tribute to the two women in this case, they have demonstrated immense bravery in coming forward and reporting what happened to them.

“Richard Oliver subjected them to an unimaginable ordeal and then because he denied his crimes, made them re-live that through a trial.

“Throughout it all they have shown incredible strength and dignity.

“And while no result will turn back the clock, I hope the fact that Oliver is now facing a significant amount of time in prison will help them move forward.”

If you have been a victim of rape or sexual abuse, Essex Police encourage you to seek support. There are a number of charities who support people who have been affected by sexual abuse.

Anyone who would like support can find a list of organisations by visiting: https://www.essex.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/