The force carried out targeted patrols across Tendring today as part of an on-going commitment to tackle crime in the area.

At around 10.55am this morning, officers spotted an individual wanted in connection to a violent offence and criminal damage.

The patrolling officers followed the woman and found her and another individual hiding next to large bins, the woman was arrested.

On patrol - Essex Police patrolled Tendring (Image: Essex Police)

Found - The woman was arrested early this morning (Image: Essex Police)

Throughout the patrol, police officers spent the day alongside partners from Tendring Council and the charity UTurn which helps young people reach their potential through education and support sessions.

Speaking about the patrol, police constable Nikki Health explained the importance of visible police work.

She said: “Visible policing is about a number of things; ensuring that there are officers on our streets, understanding our communities and making arrests when necessary.

“But it is also about prevention and reassurance; that’s why we really appreciate the members of the public who approached us to either air any concerns or to thank us for just being there.

Police - Essex Police on patrol (Image: Essex Police)

“Officers and our partners will be out and about across the district and that means if you need us, we’ll be there.”

According to Essex Police, in the last year, reports of antisocial behaviour in Tendring have dropped by 41.7%, with 921 fewer incidents.

In that time, violent incidents have also fallen by 1,146, or 16.5%.

Alongside this, all crime has fallen in the area over the last year, by 11%, with 1,605 fewer incidents.

The targeted patrols and visible police work are being carried out throughout the district, they are also being conducted in Harwich, Frinton and Walton.

This comes after Essex Police completed a week-long crackdown in early October when the serious violence unit made 20 arrests across the county.

On October 11, officers stopped a vehicle in Clacton, as a result a woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, and driving without a licence and without insurance.

As a result of the crackdown, Essex Police seized more than £7,000 in suspected criminal profits as well as Class A drugs.