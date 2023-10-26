A SPECIAL service for bereaved families will offer hope and comfort during the holiday season in Clacton.
The Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity Sands hosts a 'Lights of Love' service to remember babies who have died.
With songs, readings and the chance to light a candle and add a tag of remembrance to the charity’s memory Christmas tree, the three-hour event hopes to offer a sense of peace, comfort and hope to anyone affected by baby loss and their families.
The service will be held on Sunday, December 3, at the Pier Avenue Baptist church.
Tickets are free but booking in advance is recommended to help with the charity’s planning.
