Falls and fractures are a common and serious health issue, with falls continuing to be the number one reason older people are taken to the emergency departments.

In the UK, a third of people aged over 65 and half of people aged 80 and over fall at least once a year.

In September, 16,556 people in Suffolk and north-east Essex were treated by an ambulance crew following a fall, with 64 per cent taken to hospital.

In a bid to reduce those numbers, health officials are urging people to “think more squirrel”.

Inspired by the squirrels’ spirit of foresightedness, in their foraging and burying in preparation for the colder months, experts in older people’s health are asking over 65s to take five simple steps to get ready for winter.

The NHS have come up with the easy-to-remember acronym, FALLS, which they are asking people to follow.

F stands for 'friendly' - make sure you check on family, friends and neighbours.

A stands for 'alarm' - keep personal alarms or mobiles with you are all times and ensure they are charged in case of an emergency.

L is for 'lively' - regularly move your body to maintain and increase your strength and balance to improve mobility and reduce the risk of falling.

L is for 'look' - ensure obstacles are not obstructing walkways and always keep walking aids accessible.

S stands for slippers and shoes - always wear appropriate footwear for the location and conditions of the floor.

FALLS is the brainchild of Debbie Dyer, clinical lead for Ageing Well and Anticipatory Care at the North East Essex Health and Wellbeing Alliance.

She said: “Experiencing a fall can be traumatic for anyone, but the consequences can be severe for older people.

"Forty per cent of new care home residents report a previous fall as being a contributing factor to shifting from independent living into a care home setting.

"However, people can help improve their chances of avoiding a fall by taking these simple actions.

"We’d encourage everyone to think FALLS this autumn and winter."