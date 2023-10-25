Ellisons Solicitors, which has offices throughout Essex, has welcomed Phillip Slate as legal director and head of banking.

Phillip, who has more than 25 years of experience with firms within the city, said: “Joining Ellisons established platform in East Anglia and complementing its corporate and commercial property practices with an increased breadth and depth of experience in banking and finance presents a very exciting opportunity.

"It will offer clients a regional alternative for corporate banking advice in circumstances where they might otherwise have gravitated towards larger legal centres such as Cambridge or London.

"It is a fantastic, forward-looking opportunity and I am excited about the growth we can achieve together.”

Phillip specialises in leveraged finance, real estate finance, asset-based lending, debt rescheduling and many more finance based areas.

Paul Forsyth, Partner and Head of Corporate and Commercial at Ellisons, said: “Phil has more than 25 years’ experience in banking and finance legal practice, having worked with a magic circle firm, a regional firm and US firms in the City.

"We are thrilled to welcome him to Ellisons and know he will be a pivotal force as we look to expand our offering for our growing client base.”

