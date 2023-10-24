The Jack Petchey Foundation has invested over £400,000 to young people in Tendring since 2007, along with other parts of East Anglia.

The organisation was set up to inspire and motivate young people and recognise them for their achievements.

Gary Scott, chairman of Tendring Council, said: “Jack Petchey Foundation leads the way to improve children's lives in many communities across Tendring.”

Two ways that youth clubs have been directly benefited from this increased funding is through Inclusion Ventures and Mistley Kids Club.

Mistley Kids Club is an inclusive organisation providing after-school care and a Saturday club for a wide range of young people, including those with additional needs.

The grant of £5,000 from Jack Petchey Foundation was able to cover the increase in staff costs to run the Saturday club.

Moreover, Coppins Hall Community Centre was able to upgrade its facilities and become a safer and more welcoming environment thanks to a grant of juts over £50,000

Community - Councillors Gary Scott and Dan Casey at Coppins Hall Community Centre (Image: Tendring Council)

Dan Casey, vice-chairman of Tendring Council, said: “I was delighted to attend a recent Jack Petchey awards ceremony, and was bowled over by the great work being done by young people and youth organisations in our district.

"Jack Petchey helps to recognise and support this work, and my thanks go to them for everything that they do here in Tendring.”

Ron Mills, Trustee for the Jack Petchey Foundation, said: “We were impressed and humbled by the work these groups are doing.

"The community group at Mistley does so much for young people.

"At Coppins, Inclusion Ventures have done a wonderful job to improve the centre, whilst also offering many opportunities to support the development young people’s life and employment skills to benefit them for years to come.”

Sir Jack founded the Jack Petchey Foundation in 1999 to recognise the positive contributions young people make to society and to support them in achieving their potential.

Since then the Foundation has supported over 2,000 initiatives for young people across Essex and has invested over £160 million pounds.